$847.80 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $847.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $855.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.23 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $834.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MSM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $91.71. 161,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,190. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

