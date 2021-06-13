$88.85 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $88.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.90 million and the lowest is $85.72 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $135.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $377.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.77 million to $382.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $513.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

