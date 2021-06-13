89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETNB. Raymond James cut shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $388.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and sold 24,850 shares worth $612,400. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 89bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 13.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 170.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.