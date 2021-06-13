955 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $339,971,502 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 308.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.