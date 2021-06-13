ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ABB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $4,418,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.