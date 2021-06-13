AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $104,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $115.42. 4,471,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

