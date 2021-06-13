Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

ANF opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

