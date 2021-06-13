Abyss Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $423,300.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00791132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.89 or 0.08381201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086968 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

