Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $41.74.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $23,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
