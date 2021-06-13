Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $23,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

