Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 34,550 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,249.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.51. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

