Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of AdvanSix worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 10,477.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $858.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

