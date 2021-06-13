Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Accuray worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $4,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,890,000 after buying an additional 814,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Accuray by 900.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 450,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Accuray by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 423,493 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.