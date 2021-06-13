Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,674 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Caleres by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,146. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

