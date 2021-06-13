ACoconut Hits 1-Day Volume of $153,573.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.35 million and $153,573.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

