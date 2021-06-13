Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $50.58 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

