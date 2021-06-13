Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 73.2% in May

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

