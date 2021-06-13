Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 73.2% in May

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $37.52.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.