Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

