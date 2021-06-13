Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.41 and a 12 month high of $541.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

