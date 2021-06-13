Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $540.12

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $540.12 and last traded at $537.22, with a volume of 60630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.68.

Get Adobe alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.