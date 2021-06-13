Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $199.44 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.