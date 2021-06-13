Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,087 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

