Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,906 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,066,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

