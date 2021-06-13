Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,758 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a market cap of $322.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

