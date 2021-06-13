Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.