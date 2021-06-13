Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $300.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

