Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 770,619 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 770,619 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nokia worth $16,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $11,792,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NOK opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

