Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF stock opened at $169.27 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $182.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.65.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.