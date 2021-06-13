AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $147.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $406.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,025 shares of company stock valued at $15,224,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.63.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

