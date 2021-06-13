Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the May 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

