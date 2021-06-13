agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 3.8%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.60. 3,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 761,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

