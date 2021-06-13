AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 1,447.6% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $6.20 on Friday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

