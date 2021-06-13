AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 1,447.6% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $6.20 on Friday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

