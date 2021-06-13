Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 31.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,834 shares of company stock worth $1,062,226 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

