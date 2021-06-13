Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

