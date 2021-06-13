Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Palomar by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Palomar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,695. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

