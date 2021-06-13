Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.