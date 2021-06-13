Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Unifi were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unifi by 53.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.02 million, a PE ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.