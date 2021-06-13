Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €112.36 ($132.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.34. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.