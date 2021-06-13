Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.33 ($29.80).

ETR:AIXA opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Friday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of €22.78 ($26.80). The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.57.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

