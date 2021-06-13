Aixtron’s (AIXXF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AIXXF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aixtron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

