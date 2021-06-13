Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $287,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,298 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,142 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.45. 574,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

