Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

