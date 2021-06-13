Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $937.52 Million

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report sales of $937.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $916.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $611.54. 345,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,381. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $241.57 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.15.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.