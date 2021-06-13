Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

KAMN opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

