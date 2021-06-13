Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

