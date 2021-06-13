Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.85, a P/E/G ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

