Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,880 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,699,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 267,452 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

