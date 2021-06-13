Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 325 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

NYSE:ALG opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.85 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $444,600.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,911,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.