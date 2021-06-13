Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.27). Alteryx posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $3,190,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.