Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

