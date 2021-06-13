Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
