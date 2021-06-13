Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

